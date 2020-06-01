(1963-2020)
WATERLOO — Lynette Graves, 56, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Aug. 4, 1963, in Iowa City, daughter of Prince “Printis” Graves and Minnie Collins.
Lynette was employed by John Deere as a forklift driver.
Survivors: her mother of Waterloo; three sons, Damareus (Helena) Sykes of Waterloo, Dontavius (Stormy) Sykes of Minneapolis, Minn., and Rashaun (Sarah) Graves of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray Graves of Long Beach, Calif., and Glen (Susan) Wilder of Waterloo; a stepbrother, Michael Graves of Waterloo; three sisters, Patricia Graves of Minneapolis, Minn., and Bessie Wilder and Latonya Wilder, both of Waterloo; and a stepsister, Tina Ross of Milwaukee, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: A private family memorial service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
