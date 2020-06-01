× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1963-2020)

WATERLOO — Lynette Graves, 56, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Aug. 4, 1963, in Iowa City, daughter of Prince “Printis” Graves and Minnie Collins.

Lynette was employed by John Deere as a forklift driver.

Survivors: her mother of Waterloo; three sons, Damareus (Helena) Sykes of Waterloo, Dontavius (Stormy) Sykes of Minneapolis, Minn., and Rashaun (Sarah) Graves of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray Graves of Long Beach, Calif., and Glen (Susan) Wilder of Waterloo; a stepbrother, Michael Graves of Waterloo; three sisters, Patricia Graves of Minneapolis, Minn., and Bessie Wilder and Latonya Wilder, both of Waterloo; and a stepsister, Tina Ross of Milwaukee, Wis.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services: A private family memorial service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

