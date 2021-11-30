February 9, 1948-November 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Lynda J. Carr, 73, Waterloo, died Sat., Nov. 27, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital hospice care, from multiple organ failure following a long battle with Crohn’s disease. She was born in Des Moines Feb. 9, 1948, daughter of Jack and Ilon (Erickson) Asby. She was badly burned at the age of 3, the doctors suggested that she take dance classes as therapy to get her walking again, and there began a life-long love of dance and her eventual career. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and later from UNI with a degree in Physical Education and a minor in dance. She was married and later divorced.

Lynda owned a dance studio, Dance Carr, in Waterloo and was very active in both choreography and performing for the Waterloo Community Theater. As a fitness instructor, she held numerous professional certifications and taught many classes at the Black Hawk YMCA, retiring in Nov. 2021.

Preceded in death by parents and brother Richard. While no familial survivors, she leaves behind a “YMCA family of students” whom she cared about and loved deeply, and that same family loved her. She will remain in our hearts forever. We also can’t forget about all the many dogs she loved and cared for all of her life. Lynda will be cremated and there will be no immediate service. A Celebration of Life and Gathering of Friends will be held in the Black Hawk County YMCA Gym on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.