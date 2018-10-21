JESUP — LyLian Marie Rose “Honey” Niedert, 72, of Jesup, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of respiratory failure.
She was born Feb. 19, 1946, at her grandmother’s home in Henin-Lietard, France, daughter of Alexander Kerr Wilson and Eliane Marie (Berthe) Wilson. She married Daniel Niedert on Nov. 14, 1966, in Grand Meadow, Minn.
She graduated from Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1980 with a degree in drafting, and she also attended the University of Northern Iowa in pursuit of an art degree. She worked for John Deere in the drafting department, and taught several art classes throughout the years to adults and children.
Survived by: her husband; five children, Monique (Tom) Eldridge of Jesup, Colette (Lonnie) Newhall of Independence, Amber Jones and Dan (Jenean) Niedert, both of Eldorado, and Danelle Niedert-Bantz of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Suzanne Salsbury of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Juno.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a grandson, Caleb Jones.
Services: to honor Honey’s wishes, no public services will be held. Private family memorial to be held at a date to be determined.
Memorials: may be directed to the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo 50701, in memory of Honey Niedert.
Honey was a lifelong artist; creating one-of-a-kind pieces in all art media. She was very passionate about sharing her knowledge with others and did so through her many art classes. We are sure heaven will be her eternal canvas.
