(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Lyle Richard Refshauge, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Western Home Communities-Stanard Family Assisted Living.
He was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Cedar Falls, son of Christian Otto and Kate (Eldridge) Refshauge. He married Darlene D. Diestler on Feb. 23, 1947, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. She died Nov. 1, 2014.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was employed at the Behrens Buick garage in Cedar Falls, becoming parts manager in 1948. He then moved to Cedar Rapids where he was parts manager for the Allen Imports garage for 11 years, then the Strait Imported Parts store. He then became the auto parts management instructor at Hawkeye Institute of Technology in Waterloo, retiring in August 1988. In retirement, he worked part-time at Dike Hardware store until it closed.
Survived by: five children, Tom (Joyce) Refshauge of Rogers, Ark., Janet (Joe) Miltenberger of Astoria, Ore., Linda Cates of Iowa, Amy Refshauge of Springdale, Ark., and Ted Refshauge of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Abigail (Philip) Clemons, Hannah (Justin) Smith, and Rebekah Penning; and four great-grandchildren, Isabel, Maxwell and River Clemons, and Lincoln Smith.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Alice Vitacco and Agnes Sayles.
Memorial services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Dike United Methodist Church, with inurnment in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to children’s programming at the church, Western Home Foundation-Staff Scholarship, or the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
