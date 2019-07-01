{{featured_button_text}}
Lyle V. Prochaska

(1924-2019)

WATERLOO — Lyle V. Prochaska, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 30, at enver Sunset Home in Denver.

He was born Aug. 29, 1924, in Brandon, son of Robert and Eslie Runyan Prochaska. He married Mildred “Evelyn” Schackow on Feb. 17, 1946, in Waterloo. She died Oct. 17, 1994.

Lyle served in the United States Air Force from 1943-1951, during both the Second World War and the Korean War. After his discharge, he became employed as a television repairman, working with several different companies until his retirement. Lyle was also a longtime member of Hagerman Baptist Church.

Survived by: two sons, Lyle of Jesup and John Prochaska of Waterloo; a daughter, Roxzan (DJ) Bamford of Waterloo; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Evelyn; a son, Dan Prochaska; a daughter-in-law, Mary; three brothers, Marion, Eugene and Donald Prochaska; and two sisters, Lois Schwartz and Thelma Moore.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Human Society.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

