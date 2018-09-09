(1933-2018)
WATERLOO — Lyle “Jack” Clemmensen Jr., 84, of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1933, in Waterloo, the son of Lyle Sr. and Esther (Colburn) Clemmensen. He married Lenna Marie Adair on Feb. 7, 1953. On Oct. 26, 1967, he married Sylvia Louise Potter. Together they raised a blended family of nine children.
Jack graduated from Waterloo West High in 1952 and served in the Navy Reserves for eight years. In his early years, he was a part-time police officer in Elk Run Heights. He worked at Rath Packing for 33 years until it closed and then worked for 10 years at Hawkeye Meats until his retirement in 1995.
Survived by: his wife; eight children, Jacqualyn (Devin) Baude of Dallas, Texas, Luann (Keene) Petersen of Waterloo, Daniel (Tawny) Potter of Marion, Anita (Jerry) Birchard of Fairbank, Sandy (Tom) Fisher of Waterloo, Susan (Jim) Clemmensen of Cedar Falls, Lori (Patrick) Thompson of Mystic, Conn., and Cathy Vest of Clutier; 23 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Sylvia; a grandson, Jared; two brothers, Larry and Jim Clemmensen; two sisters, Dixie Sanderson and Pat Conrad; and a son-in-law, Lanny Vest.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Central Christian Church, with burial in Garden of Memories and military rites conducted by the Evansdale AMVETS. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 9, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, family get-togethers, and spending time with his best friend, Rick White. He was known for his happy-go-lucky nature, his smile and was the “Head Dane” of the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.