December 8, 1929-January 2, 2021

Lyle H. Wrage passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice at the age of 91.

Lyle was born December 8, 1929 to Dave and Pauline (Paustian) Wrage at the family farm west of Lincoln, IA. He attended Lincoln #4 School through 8th grade, attended high school in Beaman, IA and graduated from Gladbrook High School in the Class of 1947. He worked on the family farm with his father until January of 1951 when he joined the Army and fought in the Korean War until he was discharged in 1954.

Lyle was united in marriage to Marlys Rieck of Waterloo on May 6, 1952.