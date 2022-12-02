October 28, 1941-November 30, 2022

DENVER-Lyle Edwin Schneider, age 81, of Denver, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mercy One Covenant Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Lyle was born on October 28, 1941, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Esther (Klemp) Schneider. Lyle graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1960. On April 21, 1963, Lyle was united in marriage to Charlene Peters at St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield, rural Denver, Iowa. During his life he worked hauling eggs, at Wittenburg Lumber in Denver, Tip Top Distributors in Waterloo, Rounds and Porter in Waterloo, helped open first branch in Iowa of Building Products Incorporated in Evansdale, worked at Hawkeye Building Distributors in Rock Island, Illinois, and sold U2 Fasteners.

Lyle was a member of St. John Lutheran Church Maxfield where he also served on the church council. He also was a member of Denver Community Club, Iowa State Lumber Board, and Poor Farm Board. Lyle greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family, he loved attending his grandchildren’s events. He also enjoyed tractor rides and spending time boating at their Lake Delhi cabin.

Lyle’s memory is honored by his wife, Charlene Schneider of Denver; four children, Lori (Gary) Wanner of Williamsburg, Iowa, Becky (Mindy) Schneider of Vinton, Iowa, Brent (Beth) Schneider of Pearl City, Illinois, and Brian (Missy) Schneider of Denver; eight grandchildren, Wade (Kortney) Wanner, Kayla (Tevin) Sellers, Leah (Griffin) Hasler, Karly (Hunter) McWorthy, Brennan Schneider, Carson Schneider, Quinn Schneider, and Caden Schneider; great-grandson, Jaylen Sellers; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Darold) Meyer of Whitney, Texas and Phyllis Seamans of Sumner, Iowa; and two brothers-in-law, Steven Peters of Waterloo and Dennis Peters of Denver. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Wendel and Marie Peters; and two brothers-in-law, Stanley Peters and Robert Seamans.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, at St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, at St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Lyle’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.