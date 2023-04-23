October 9, 1932-April 19, 2023
CEDAR FALLS – Lyle Edward Hagen, 90, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital.
He was born October 9, 1932, in Worth County, Iowa, the son of Edward and Hilda (Troe) Hagen.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, Mark Hagen and Cheryl Refshauge, both of Waterloo; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pete (Linda) Hagen of Osage and Marilyn Stevens of St. Paul, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Private family inurnment at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls.
