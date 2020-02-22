Lyle E. Butikofer

(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Lyle Edward Butikofer, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 21, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Elgin, son of Edward and Winnifred Lantz Butikofer. He married Osa J. Hill in 1951 in Clermont. Lyle served in the U.S. Navy for seven years. He worked at Rath Packing Co., John Deere & Co., McGowan’s, and retired from Varsity Cleaners as a route salesman in 1996 after 27 years.
Survivors: his wife; four sons, Lyle L. (Lisa) of Fort Gibson, Okla., Mark (Pat) of Springfield, Mo., Steve (Kristi) of Waterloo, and Kevin (Tammy) of Waterloo; a daughter, Linda (Steve) Mummelthie of Evansdale; nine grandchildren, Niki (Sam) Annis, Ursula Duncan, Joey Butikofer, Olivia Butikofer, Jenny Rothlein, Stacy Wilson, Dew Wilson, Jaime Berry and Ben Butikofer; nine stepgrandchildren, John Loomis, Jim Trower, Malasia Ray, Chad Sohn, Mindy Wilson, Melainie Payne, Michelle Allen, Brandy Lyda and Stephanie Hall; 11 great-grandchildren; 17 stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Geraldine Frieden of Elgin, and Marlene Butikofer of Waterloo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Ardis Hill; and a brother, Eugene Butikofer.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Garden View Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Military rites will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and the Navy Funeral Honors Detail.
Memorials: to the family.
Lyle loved taking care of his lawn, going to church, music, cars, and in his earlier years he loved hunting. Most of all he loved his family, children and grandchildren.
