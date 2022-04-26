April 24, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS-Lyle Dean Williams, 83, of Cedar Rapids died following a short illness on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by Penny Ackerman. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Lyle’s full obituary may be viewed at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
