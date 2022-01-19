Lyle David Guldager

February 21, 1934-January 16, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Lyle Guldager, 87, died at home, Sunday, January 16, 2022, following a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Lyle will be dearly missed by his family and friends and will live forever in our hearts.
Visitation and funeral service will take place at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, IA on Saturday, January 22. Visitation 11:30am-1:30pm, Service 1:30pm immediately followed by the committal service at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, IA.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
For more information, please visit the Richardson Funeral Service website https://www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
