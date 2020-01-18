(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Lyle D. Murty, 90, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at MercyOne Waterloo.
He was born on May 30, 1929, in Waterloo son of Joseph (Gladys “Peggy” Burke) Murty. He married Genene “Gene” Nichols on Sept. 9, 1951, at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Lyle graduated from Montour High School in 1947. He was drafted and served with the U.S. Army Battery B, 955 Field Artillery, achieving the rank of sergeant during the Korean War. After the military, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Co. for 38 years as a die mounter, retiring in 1992.
Lyle was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church for 45 years until their closing in 1996, then joined Kimball United Methodist Church. He has been a lay leader, a member of the staff parish, trustee, and head usher. He volunteered with the Community Meals once a month.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Vicki (John J.) Wiese of St. Louis; a son, Lance (Mary Chaffin) Murty of Portland, Ore.; five grandchildren, Beth, Sarah, and Andy Wiese, and Daniel Murty and Greg Chaffin; brothers, Joe (Pat) Murty of Clinton and Lawrence Murty of Tama; a sister, Shirley Deal of Marshalltown; and sister-in-law, Barbara Murty of Chelsea.
Preceded in death by: his sisters, Sharon Stern, Barbara Hartsoe, and Beverly Graff; brothers, Richard and Dennis Murty; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Murty.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Kimball United Methodist Church, with military rites by the Evansdale AMVETS Post No. 31 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Family will greet friends an hour before the services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Lyle was a volunteer with the Boy Scouts – 50 years with the Winnebago Council — and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award that a local council can bestow on a volunteer for rendering outstanding service to scout youth. He enjoyed taking rides on the trails throughout Northeast Iowa.
