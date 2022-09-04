Lyle Arthur Hillman

February 10, 1937-July 15, 2022

Lyle Arthur Hillman, born February 10, 1937 in Hazelton, son of Kyle and Verla (Richards) Hillman, passed July 15, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice of natural causes.

Graduated East High 1955.

Married Pauline Kammerman August 20, 1955, they later divorced.

Retired from John Deere after 30 years.

Lyle enjoyed time with his family at the lake and river and loved music and dancing.

Survived by sons, Dan Hillman, David Hillman and Mark Hillman; daughter, Cherrie (Gary) Foulk; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Jeryl) Stewart; and brother-in-law, Jerry Shannon.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucille Shannon.