September 2, 1941-October 22, 2021

HUDSON-Lydia Guerrero Hamm of Hudson, Iowa died on October 22, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. The daughter of Rev. Dr. Aquilino and Ester Runes Guerrero, Lydia (Lee) was born September 2, 1941, in the province of La Union, Philippines. While attending the University of the Philippines, her father was commissioned as Associate Director of the Ecumenical Center for World Missionaries, bringing the family to Stony Point, New York.

Lee graduated from the University of Dubuque where she was a member of the Speech, Debate and Theatre Clubs, Chapel and Concert choirs, Foreign Students programs, and Gamma Phi Delta sorority. She studied at Columbia University and its Teachers College branch in New York City for a year and a half. Lee joined the faculty at Philippine Christian University’s English/Speech Department in Manila as instructor and theatre director.

Lee returned to the U.S. and taught at Union-Whitten High School in Iowa. Here she met Boyd (Bud) and they were later married at Rutgers Presbyterian Church in New York City. The couple lived in South Tama where both were employed, with her husband’s 5 and 7-year-old sons, Mark and Steve, and a year later their daughter Angela was born. Lee was proud to receive her U.S. citizenship in 1973 among 75 other immigrants.

The family moved to Grundy Center and lived there until the boys graduated, and then settled in Hudson and became members of the Community Church. Her husband continued teaching at La Porte City High School and Lee for 28 years at Orange Elementary School in Waterloo until retirement.

Lee received a Master of Arts Degree in Education from UNI and had articles published in the Iowa Educational Leadership Journal and the National Consortium for Environmental Education. She was thankful for the guidance of Dr. Mary Nan Aldridge and Dr. Carl Ballwinkle throughout her studies. The family also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., but Lee was more content in her tiny corner of the world.

Lee was preceded in death by Bud, her husband of 45 years, grandparents, parents and her special U.S. parents, Uncle George and Auntie Charing. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Angela (Dan) Kellogg of Oregon, WI; stepsons Stephen (Stephanie) Hamm of Spring, TX; Mark (Leslie) Hamm of San Diego, CA; 3 grandsons and 5 step-grandchildren; her brother Dr. Lemuel (Cora) Guerrero of Winetka, CA, and other close relatives in the U.S. and Philippines.

Memorial: Any act that honors Veterans and the military. Lee’s family was among thousands that fled to a small, barren land during World War II. American soldiers built and established schools, governments, roads, and more countrywide, and Lee was forever grateful for their heroic sacrifices.

Internment: A private family service will be held at Union Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences can be left for the family at www.lockefuneralhome.com