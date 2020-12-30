Luyverl Joyce Seago was born on November 11, 1936, in rural Garber, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold and Avo (Burrington) Waterman. She graduated from Elkader High School. On June 22, 1957, Luyverl was united in marriage to Hubert Seago and the Elk Port Lutheran Church near Guttenberg. She worked for Pioneer, was a CNA, mowed lawns in the summer and moved snow in the winter for the City of Dysart, and was a farmwife. Luyverl also did all kinds of community service and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, reading, coloring, word searches, and playing Bingo. Luyverl died at the age of 84 on December 26, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Luyverl is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Scott) Judas of Denver and Sue Wallin of Dysart; a son, Mark Seago of Dysart; four grandchildren, Jessica Judas, Michael Wallin, Kylie Seago, and Katy Wallin; and a sister, Lavonne Herzog of Guttenberg. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart with a visitation for an hour prior to the service. The burial will be in Dysart Cemetery.