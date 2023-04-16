September 5, 1924-April 5, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Lura Miller Treloar, 98, of Cedar Falls died April 5, 2023 in the care of Western Home Communities, Deere Suites as well as Cedar Valley Hospice.

Lura was born September 5, 1924 in rural Ogden, IA. She met her future husband while in Ogden High School. Lura later married Louie Maas Treloar on April 19, 1943. He proceeded her in death on July 13, 2008. Lura worked along side her husband and raised 3 children. Later in life, Lura completed her education as a Registered Nurse and began a fulfilling career as a surgical RN in Mason City, IA then a new role as a Hospice RN in Omaha, NE, then lastly as a psychiatric RN in Salina, KS. Lura continued to serve her church and community through music, volunteering and mentoring.

Lura is survived by her children; Louise Egan of Irvine CA, Larry (Sue) Treloar of Clear Lake; and Lynn (Sam) Neill of Waterloo; as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and all 6 of her siblings and their spouses.

Lura was always sharing her many talents, infectious smile and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A local memorial will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:00pm at Windermere, WHC 5018 South Main, Cedar Falls. A family memorial and burial service will be held in June in Ogden, IA.