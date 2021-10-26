October 18, 2021
Lunetta Patricia Espinoza-Orvis daughter of Jayden Orvis and Angelica Espinoza was stillborn at UnityPoint Allen Hospital on October 18, 2021.
She is survived by her parents Jayden and Angelica of Waterloo; her grandfather, Juan Espinoza of Mexico; grandfather, Mike Orvis of Waterloo; grandmother, Beth Espinoza of Waterloo, grandmother, Misty Wittren of Waterloo; great- grandmother, Diane Espinoza of Waterloo; great-grandmother, Dawn Orvis of Waterloo; great- great- grandmother, Patricia Weidman of Waterloo and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loved forever in our hearts.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
