 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lunetta Patricia Espinoza-Orvis

  • 0
Lunetta Patricia Espinoza-Orvis

October 18, 2021

Lunetta Patricia Espinoza-Orvis daughter of Jayden Orvis and Angelica Espinoza was stillborn at UnityPoint Allen Hospital on October 18, 2021.

She is survived by her parents Jayden and Angelica of Waterloo; her grandfather, Juan Espinoza of Mexico; grandfather, Mike Orvis of Waterloo; grandmother, Beth Espinoza of Waterloo, grandmother, Misty Wittren of Waterloo; great- grandmother, Diane Espinoza of Waterloo; great-grandmother, Dawn Orvis of Waterloo; great- great- grandmother, Patricia Weidman of Waterloo and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loved forever in our hearts.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping your jack-o’-lantern fresh through Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News