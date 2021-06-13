September 28, 1929-June 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Lula M. Hanson, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 5, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 28, 1929 in Hernden, Kansas, daughter of Robert and Io McIntosh Saucer. She moved to Waterloo with her two sisters (Amy Peterson, Irene Knoke) following her parent’s death to live with her Aunt Ada Gilley.

She graduated from East High in 1948. Lula was employed with Alstadt & Langlas Bakery for over 30 years until her retirement.

She married Donald Hanson on August 30, 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They purchased their home in Waterloo where they raised two daughters.

Lula enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved the Holidays where she would prepare a large meal for her extended family. After retirement Lula and Don spent their winters in Texas, where they took up square dancing. They spent many years traveling all over the United States and Mexico for Square Dancing Events. Lula loved playing cards with friends and spending time at the Casino.