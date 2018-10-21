WATERLOO — Luke W. Hackman, 85, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 17.
He was born April 12, 1933, in New Hampton, son of Tony and Anna Reicks Hackman. He married Della Shay Wilson on Sept. 26, 1960, in Albert Lea, Minn. She died October 1994.
Luke was employed with Rath Packing for 34 years loading and unloading trucks. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles Club.
Survived by: a stepdaughter, Sharon Sonksen of Evansdale; a brother, Robert (Karen) Hackman of Mason City; a sister, Lorraine Wilhelms of Arizona; and eight stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Virgil, Vern and Lewis Hackman; and six sisters, Florence Olenhock, Olivia Walker, Theola Hackman, Sally Peters, Alfreada (Chuck) Nestaby, and Lilian Haas; and lifelong companion, Phyllis Bagby.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
