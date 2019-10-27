Luis (Louie) Cox

(1966-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Luis (Louie) E. Cox, 53, of Parkersburg, Iowa and Savannah, Ga. died October 7th, 2019 of cancer at home in Parkersburg, Iowa surrounded by his loved ones.
Louie was born in Los Angeles, California on January 11th, 1966. He is the son of Carmen and Al Brown. Louie married Sandy Johnson on March 14th ,1987. The made their home in Parkerburg, Iowa for 29 years. They divorced in 2018.
Louie graduated from Wichita West High school, Wichita, Kansas in 1984. He then went to Butler Junior College in El Dorado, Kansas from 1984-1986 where he earned two All-American football awards. He then attended UNI 1986-1988 where he also played football and earned another All-American football award. He was the Graduate Asst. Football coach for UNI during the 1988 season. Louie worked construction from 1989-1992. In 1992, Louie’s career with the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, Waterloo, Iowa began. He was very passionate about his work with juveniles and worked closely with Iowa legislation for many years regarding the reform of some juvenile laws. In 2004 he became the Director of NIJDS. In 2012 he opened the Crisis Stabilitation Center. He served as the Executive Director of both Center’s until 2018. Louie also coached many of his children’s athletic teams, which he loved greatly! He would mentor any athlete who asked him. He truly had a heart for working with the youth.
Louie was very passionate about sports. He loved to golf, play basketball and football, hunt and fish.He loved riding his Harley-Davidson across the nation with his friends. He also enjoyed doing construction projects. Most of all he loved his family, especially his three grandchildren.
He is survived by; ‘His Girl’ Sandy Cox, Parkersburg, Iowa; three sons, Shannon Cox, Des Moines, Iowa, Dakota and Dexter Cox, Parkersburg, Iowa; one daughter, Megan (Erik) Kalkwarf, Parkersburg, Iowa: three grandchildren, Adaliyah Cox, Des Moines, Iowa, Braxton and Isabella Kalkwarf, Parkersburg Iowa; his parents, Carmen and Al Brown, Savannah, Ga.; two brothers, Robert (Barbara) Cox, Rincon, Ga. and Allen Brown Savannah, Ga.; one step-sister Angela (Tony) La Fata, St. Louis, Mo; and ten nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death; one sister, Frances Waller, Savannah, Ga.; one grand daughter, Kendal McKenna Cox, Des Moines, Iowa.
Memorials in lieu of flowers or gifts may be directed to the family at: 908 Grant Street, Parkersburg, Iowa 50665. An APHS Dollars for Scholars scholarship will be funded in Louie’s honor.
