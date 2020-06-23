Luella Suhr

(1933-2020)
ARLINGTON -- Luella Rose Suhr, 87, of Arlington, died Monday June 22.
She was born June 9, 1933, on a farm in rural Raymond, daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Even) Wingert. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Oelwein. On Sept. 27, 1952, she married Arnold Paul Suhr at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. They farmed for four years near Aurora and then for 10 years west of Arlington. Luella and Arnold then purchased their farm southwest of Arlington.
Luella was a homemaker. She taught religion classes for 20 years at the Fayette Catholic Church. She belonged to Helpful Homemakers, Catholic Daughters and the Southside Community Clubs.
Survivors: her children, Maxine (Rick) Wahls, David (Renee) Suhr, John (Sue) Suhr and Marie Suhr; her grandchildren, Nathan (Nagisa) Wahls, Naomi Wahls, Ryan (Amanda) Suhr, Kyle (Sarah) Suhr, Jonathan (Angie) Suhr, Jenny (Ray) Williams, Justin (Lexi) Suhr, Jordan Suhr, Jessica Suhr, Jeannie Suhr, Jaydon Suhr, and six stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Eva Suhr, Noah and Destiny Williams, Leon Wahls and Axel Suhr; a brother, Joe (Phyllis) Wingert; and two sisters, Margaret (Lee) Wayson and Bertha Scheckel.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two grandchildren, Jeremy Suhr and Jamie Suhr; and three brothers, Pete, Roman and Francis Wingert.
Services: Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Social distancing is required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. Funeral services begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be limited to family members only; interment in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein.
Online condolences at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
