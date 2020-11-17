Luella N. Harms

Luella Norma, daughter of Carl and Alma (Schaeffer) Meier was born December 16, 1916, at Artesian, rural Bremer County, Iowa. She was baptized on December 25, 1916, and confirmed on April 14, 1930, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Bremer County. Luella received her education in the Country School and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Arteisan Parochial School. On November 21, 1937, she was united in marriage with August Harms at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian. To this union one daughter was born, Joan. The family lived in the Waverly area, prior to moving to Tripoli in 1960, when August purchased Fred’s Body Shop. Luella was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, where she was active in the Ladies Circle and Quilting Circle. She enjoyed playing cards (specifically Pinochle), bingo, was an excellent cook, quilting (made a quilt for each of her granddaughters when they graduated from school as well as her great-grandchildren), but her greatest joy came from spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.