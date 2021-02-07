July 15, 1932—February 4, 2021

PARKERSBURG—Luella Henrietta Freeseman, age 88, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dirk and Bertha (Beekman) Boven, on July 15, 1932, in Marshalltown, Iowa. She graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1950.

On October 6, 1950, Luella was united in marriage with Melvin Ned Freeseman at the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, Iowa. After their marriage, the couple lived on a farm in rural Holland. Luella enjoyed her role as farmwife, mother and homemaker. In 1986, Luella and Melvin move into Parkersburg.

Luella was an active member of the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church. She taught Sunday School, Catechism, and Vacation Bible School for many years. She also enjoyed attending the women’s groups at the church. Her hobbies included crocheting, quilting, cross-stitch, reading and working on puzzles. Luella loved family gatherings and trips to Minnesota to visit her sister. She enjoyed making Sunday dinners for the family and always had chocolate chip cookies in her home when anyone stopped in. Luella took joy in helping her grandchildren on their 4-H projects, especially when they involved sewing.