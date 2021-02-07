July 15, 1932—February 4, 2021
PARKERSBURG—Luella Henrietta Freeseman, age 88, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dirk and Bertha (Beekman) Boven, on July 15, 1932, in Marshalltown, Iowa. She graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1950.
On October 6, 1950, Luella was united in marriage with Melvin Ned Freeseman at the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, Iowa. After their marriage, the couple lived on a farm in rural Holland. Luella enjoyed her role as farmwife, mother and homemaker. In 1986, Luella and Melvin move into Parkersburg.
Luella was an active member of the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church. She taught Sunday School, Catechism, and Vacation Bible School for many years. She also enjoyed attending the women’s groups at the church. Her hobbies included crocheting, quilting, cross-stitch, reading and working on puzzles. Luella loved family gatherings and trips to Minnesota to visit her sister. She enjoyed making Sunday dinners for the family and always had chocolate chip cookies in her home when anyone stopped in. Luella took joy in helping her grandchildren on their 4-H projects, especially when they involved sewing.
Luella died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Creekside in Grundy Center, of natural causes. Luella is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Melvin, on October 4, 1996; one infant daughter, one grandson, Duane Huisman; two great granddaughters, Alexis Freeseman and Makaela Levis; her parents, Dirk and Bertha Boven; two sisters, Marjorie Arends and Emma Rewerts and two nieces, Kayleen Jacoby and Darlene Rewerts.
Luella is survived by five children, Judith Freeseman of Bethany, Missouri, Betty (Melvin) Van Waardhuizen of Marshalltown, Iowa David (Denise) Freeseman of Parkersburg, Marvin (Annette) Freeseman of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Jerry (Sara) Freeseman of Holland; 14 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church with burial in the Pleasant Valley Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Holland.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.
The family requests everyone wear masks and remain six feet apart while attending the visitation and the funeral service.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.