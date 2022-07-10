Oct. 8, 1923-July 5, 2022

Luella E. Zmolek, 98, of rural Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Bickford Cottage, Cedar Falls.

She was born October 8, 1923 in Eagle Center. Daughter of the late Leo and Angela Reiter. She married Donald Zmolek on February 7, 1945 in Eagle Center.

She farmed with her husband in the Eagle Center and Cedar Falls areas, and later was employed as Elementary Secretary at Price Laboratory School, retiring in 1988.

Survivors include: her children, Fred (Donna) Zmolek of Dike, Mary Zmolek of New Hartford and Annette French of Grand Junction, CO; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; step-sister, JoAnn (Cletus) Philips and extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband; children, Louis Zmolek, John Zmolek and Donna DeShaw; step-mother, Gertrude Reiter; siblings, infant Evelyn Rita, Dorothy Bohnstengel, Maggie Burk, Harold Reiter, Livi Werner and Donald Reiter and step-sisters, Patricia McKenna and Novie Foss.

At her request, there will be no Memorial Service; a private inurnment will be at a later date in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Clutier.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to a charity or organization of your choice.

Sincere appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Bickford Senior Living of Cedar Falls and UnityPoint Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Luella.