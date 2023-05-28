Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 5, 1928-May 23, 2023

WATERLOO-Luella E. “Lou” Collins, 95, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Tuesday, May 23 at the Martin Center, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

She was born March 5, 1928 in Gilbertville, daughter of William Joseph and Clara Margaret Schmitz Knipp. She married William Adrian Collins on April 19, 1954 in Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1985. She married Erwin “Erv” Wehling on August 29, 2002. He preceded her in death in 2019.

Lou graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School and received her Practical Nursing Degree from St. Francis. During her nursing career, she worked in departments of nursing, oncology and hospice at St. Francis Hospital, Schoitz Hospital and Covenant Medical Center, retiring April 1, 1993.

Lou was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for over 50 years, serving as Vice Regent for 2 years. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and sang in the choir. She was a volunteer for Cedar Valley Hospice and the Gallagher Bluedorn, and was a member of the Serra Club of Waterloo. She enjoyed dancing at Electric Park Ballroom and she was strongly devoted to her Catholic faith.

Survivors include: two sons, Johnpaul of Cedar Falls and William K. of Gilbert, Ariz.; three daughters, Christie Twaites, Sherry (Ron) Peters and Paula (Doug) Moore all of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Roethler of Georgia.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; son-in-law, Bob Twaites; five brothers, James, Donald, John, Marvin and Robert Knipp.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4:30 p.m. C.D.A. rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to: St. Edward’s, Columbus Catholic High School or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.