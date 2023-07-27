January 3, 1940—July 19, 2023
Lucy Pauline (Bohr) Schissel died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, WI where friends may call from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.