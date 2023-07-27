Lucy Pauline (Bohr) Schissel died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, WI where friends may call from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com