WATERLOO—Lucinda L. “Cindy” Starkey, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born January 22, 1935, in Galesburg, IL, daughter of Ross and Beulah Pouder Nelson. She married William C. Starkey on June 28, 1952; he preceded her in death March 3, 1986. Cindy later entered a committed relationship with Jim Hall which lasted many years; he also preceded her in death.

Cindy worked at Hawthorne School in Waterloo for many years. She enjoyed working with children and loved them all. After her time at Hawthorne, she was a cook and worked at C&H Cafe in Evansdale. She was a member of New Day Christian Center in Evansdale.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam Berumez of Waterloo, Billie Starkey of Waterloo, Belinda (Kent) Massingill of Bellevue, and Donna (Jerry) Pittman of Nebraska; an “adopted” daughter, Gloria (Willie) Smith of Waterloo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, Daniel Lee; and four sisters, Cordie Ogden of Davenport, Randy Almandinger and Sandy Fisher, both of Nevada, and Dana McUne of Santee, CA.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Starkey; special friend, Jim Hall; two sons, Darrrell “Bud” Starkey, and Daniel Starkey in infancy; a daughter, Evelyn Starkey; two brothers, James and Kenneth Walker; and four sisters, Beverly Swyers, Judy Shadlow, Patricia Eastman, and Tonie Lynn Nelson.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at New Day Christian Center, 644 Home Acres Ave., in Evansdale with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.