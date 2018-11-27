(1954-2018)
WATERLOO — Lucinda L.”Cindy” Beezley, 64, of Fremont, Neb., formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 24, in the Jose Harper House in Omaha, Neb.
She was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Waterloo to Lyle and Bernice (Ratchford) Lau. She married Daniel Beezley on Aug. 8, 2008, in Las Vegas.
She graduated from West High School. Cindy had been employed in Fremont by the Royal Canin Pet Food Co. since it was founded and known as Natura.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Chad (Tosha) Gleason of Fremont; two stepdaughters, Andrea Pruitt of Fremont and Laura (Matt) Fuller of Murray, Neb.; six grandchildren, Tania Gleason, Tavajah Gleason, Leila Pruitt, Deilah Pruitt, Elizabeth Fuller and Chadreon Gleason (Staci Flores); a great-granddaughter expected soon; a sister, Linda (Ron) Dessinger of Las Vegas; her stepmother-in-law, Patsy Beezley of Jacksonville, Texas; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Lynn) Williamson of Deltona, Fla., and Tim (Paula) Beezley of Fremont; her stepbrothers, Byron Robinson and Barry (Debbie) Robinson, both of Jacksonville, Bruce (Cindy) Robinson of Alto, Texas, and Brent (Lori) Robinson of Colorado; her stepsisters-in-law, Becky (Jim) Erickson of Boise, Idaho, and Betsy (Randy) Roberts of Jacksonville; her nieces and nephews; and her dog, Bella.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Vicky Northey; a nephew, Matt Northey; her father-in-law, Roland Beezley; and her mother-in-law, Jean Beezley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 27, at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the Josie Harper Hospice House.
Condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Cindy was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, camping and fishing. She also loved playing cards, going to the grandgirls’ ball games, watching hockey and football, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and her vegetable garden. She was a loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandkids meant the world to her.
