CEDAR FALLS -- Lucille "Mickey" Sullivan, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 17, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.
She was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Chicago, daughter of John and Blanche (Robinson) Pickett. On Oct. 23, 1948 she married Arthur Sullivan in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 1982.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School and worked as a building maintenance supervisor for Northwestern Bell Telephone until her retirement.
Survived by: her daughter, Patsy (Don) Alcorn of Fayette; four sons, Arthur of Elkport, Jack of Shipman, Ill., and Brian (Jensine) and Stephen (Robbi), both of Cedar Falls; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William (Nancy) Pickett of San Diego.
Preceded in death by: a son, Timothy Sullivan; a grandson, Blue Schmitt; and a brother, Douglas Pickett.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Western Home Communities Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service and also for an hour before the service in the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
