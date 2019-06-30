Lucille M. Paulsen

(1925-2019)
WATERLOO -- Lucille Margaret Paulsen, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 25, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Audubon, daughter of Jim and Ellen Rasmussen Haals. She married Calvin "Cal" Paulsen on Sept. 7, 1947, in Audubon; he died July 16, 2012.
She graduated from Audubon High School. She attended St. Olaf College and transferred to Iowa State Teachers College where she received her teaching certificate. Prior to her marriage, Mrs. Paulsen taught first grade in Atlantic and then farmed with Cal for many years. She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She had been Sunday School superintendent, wedding committee chairperson, served on several committees, and a long-time member of Priscilla Circle.
Survived by: three daughters, Carolyn (Bob) Reichert and Julie (Larry) Zell, both of Waterloo, and Debbie (Dana) Messerly of Olathe‚ Kan.; seven grandchildren, Matt (Stacy) Reichert, Jennifer (Tom) Banta, Kristine (Aaron) Martin, Emily Zell, Bryan (Maddalena Marinari) Messerly, David (Cheris) Messerly and Beth (Joel) Krum; 12 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Regan and Marshall Reichert, Austin and Madison Martin, Ryan and Quincy Ott, Eliska and Esmarin Messerly, Federico Marinari Messerly, Ruby Lucille and Wrenley Krum.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Alfred and Ed Haals; two sisters, Esther Magnussen and Elaine Crouse; two brothers-in-law, Phil Magnussen and Cecil Crouse; and two sisters-in-law, Alma and Betty Haals.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Locke Funeral Home and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
