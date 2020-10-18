Lucille “Lucy” Johnson

Mass of Christian Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct.19th at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18th at Richardson Funeral Service where there will be a 2 p.m. Rosary. Visitation also for one hour prior to the service at the church. Attendees will need to bring and wear a mask, as well as practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.