SHELL ROCK-Lucille K. “Lucy” Bass, 94, of Shell Rock formerly of New Hartford, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Shell Rock Care Center. She was born January 15, 1927, in Nashua the daughter of Lloyd and Alma Rickoff Bacon. She was a graduate of Finchford High School.

She married Walter “Bud” Bass on May 20, 1944, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on March 3, 1999.

She worked as Office Manager at Joens Wholesale in Waterloo for many years.

Lucy was a member of Rebekah Lodge over 50 years and New Hartford United Methodist Church. She loved playing cards, cooking, spending time with her family and church family, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and DNH Sports.

Survived by: a son, Larry (Sandy) Bass of New Hartford; a daughter-in-law, Dianna Bass of New Hartford; eight grandchildren, Lara (Kevin) Kyhl, Leah (Wade) Harriman, Leasha (Josh) Henriksen, Lane (Casie) Bass, Angie (Dewey) Callan, Missy (John) Poock, Lee (Ashley) Bass, Brock Bass; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Dennis and Douglas; a grandson, Troy Bass; two brothers, Roger and Clyde Bacon; and three sisters, Phyllis Tisher, Beulah Moore, Gladys Penning.

Services: will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at New Hartford United Methodist Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.

Memorials: may be directed to New Hartford United Methodist Church, 406 Oneida St. New Hartford, Iowa 50660.

