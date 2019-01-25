Try 1 month for 99¢
Lucille Julion

Lucille Julion

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — Lucille Julion, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Jonestown, Miss., daughter of Aubrey Brown Sr. and Bessie Beatrice Todd. She married Paul Julion Jr. on Sept. 4, 1954. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Julion had worked at Teletype in Chicago and at John Deere and the Black Hawk County Home.

Survived by: three children, Charles (Charlotte) Julion and Ivy Donnell (Jean) Julion, both of Waterloo, and Valerie B. Julion of Toledo; a brother, Aubrey (Betty) Brown Jr. of Clarksdale, Miss.; four sisters, Bertha Dewalt of Toledo, Hazel Martin of Chicago, Katie (Jay) Brown of Chicago and Marietta (Jackie) Henderson of Memphis, Tenn.; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Melvin Brown; and two sisters, Dorothy Ambrose and Cynder Faye Charles.

Memorial services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Cedar River Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1530 Pleasant Valley Drive. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lucille Julion
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments