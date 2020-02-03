Lucille Hemsath
Lucille Hemsath

Lucille Hemsath

Lucille E. Hemsath

(1915-2020)

WATERLOO — Lucille E. Hemsath, 104, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born June 28, 1915, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles Pierce, Sr., and Effie Kinsel-Pierce. She married Cecil W. Hemsath on May 18, 1941, and he preceded her in death Feb. 21, 1996.

Lucille graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1934. She worked at Alstadt and Langlas for many years.

Survived by: her daughter, Kathleen Hemsath of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 54 years; a sister, Ethel Dushek; and a brother, Charles Pierce Jr.

Services: were 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.  

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Lucille enjoyed playing the organ, bowling, golf, sewing, shopping, crafts, traveling, and baking.

