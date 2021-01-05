Lucille F. Nitcher

December 1, 1936-January 2, 2021

Lucille F. Nitcher, 84, of Parkersburg, Iowa, passed away early Saturday morning, January 2, 2021 at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Lucille was born December 1, 1936, the daughter of Pete and Katie (Hovenga) Berends in rural Butler County. She attended school and graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1955. On May 29, 1955, Lucille was united in marriage to Raymond Nitcher at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Lucille was a homemaker and also worked for various businesses in Parkersburg area.

Lucille was a member of First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, the Ladies Guild and the Parkersburg American Legion Auxiliary. Family brought Lucille much joy, especially time with her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Raymond; three children, Steve (Becky) Nitcher of Denver, IA, Buck Nitcher of Parkersburg, IA and Cheryl (John) Flessner of Wellsburg, IA; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann (Ronnie) Ragan of Broken Arrow, OK; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Stacy Nitcher; and two brothers, Leonard and Everett “Bud” Berends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 202, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Koelsch from First Congregational Church presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187