(1927-2019)
WATERLOO — Lucille E. Thierer, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 8, at Western Home Communities.
She was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Jesup, daughter of Earl and Julia Gates Parker. She married Robert Hagerman. He later died. She then married Earl Thierer in Waterloo in July 1956. He died March 19, 1988.
Lucille was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of United Presbyterian Church in Traer and the Buckingham Homemakers.
Survived by: two sons, David (Nina) Thierer of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Gary (Rosie) Thierer of Mitchellville; two daughters, Linda (Dennis Colsch) Berry of Waterloo and Mary Ann Thierer of Apple Valley, Minn.; four grandchildren, Laura Thierer, John (Liz) Thierer, Bob (Julia Warren) Berry and Megan (Kyle) LaBarge; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Kenley LaBarge.
Preceded in death by: five brothers, Lawrence, Clarence, Ray, Lyle and Orville Parker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery, Traer. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family, family fishing trips with friends, her flower garden and golfing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.