Lucille E. Rudebeck

Lucille was born on February 7, 1922, in rural Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Adolph and Elsie (Mattke) Albrecht. She attended school in Waverly, Iowa, and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1940. Following her schooling, Lucille worked at the National T. Grocery Store in Waverly for five years. On November 7, 1946, she was united in marriage to Melvin H. Rudebeck at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, until November of 1947, when they moved to Waverly. While in Waverly, Lucille worked for Harrison's Five and Dime Store until June of 1956, when the couple bought their farm and moved to Janesville.