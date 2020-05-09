(1928-2020)
FREDERIKA — Lucille Bergmann, 91, of Frederika, died Saturday, May 9, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 25, 1928, in Dundee, daughter of James and Edith (Kidd) Bearbower. She graduated from Jesup High School. On May 31, 1947, she married Clarence Bergmann at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Lucille was a homemaker, and later worked for BMC in Evansdale. Clarence died in 2007. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Frederika.
Survivors: eight children, Diane Katzenburger of Tripoli, Clarence Bergmann, Karen (Robert) Howland of Cedar Falls, Gayle (Douglas) Iserman of Shell Rock, Kenny (Rhonda) Bergmann of Frederika, Ronald Bergmann of Frederika, Connie Joens of Frederika and Kerry Bergmann of Marshalltown; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband Clarence; two sons, Ricky in infancy and Warren; two sisters, Bernice Dodge and Hazel Reedy; a brother, James Bearbower; and a son-in-law, William Katzenburger.
Services: Private services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Frederika.
Memorials: to the family.
www.kaisercorson.com
She loved spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and was known for her pickle relish. She watched the Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. Lucille was the glue of her family, making sure everyone was cared for before she worried about herself.
