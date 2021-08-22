January 7, 1932-August 19, 2021

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Lucille A. “Lucy” Garthoff, 89, of Elk Run Heights, died on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital.

Lucille was born on January 7, 1932 in New Hampton, the daughter of Ora and Luella (Ross) Curtis.

She married Eugene “Jim” Garthoff on January 27, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Lucille was a housekeeper at Allen Hospital, retiring in 1992.

She was a collector of dolls, hummingbirds, and shells that she would pick up on the beach where she and Jim wintered on South Padre Island. She loved to fish with her family, especially for blue gills, at the cabin in Star Lake, Minnesota. She enjoyed making ceramics, embroidery, riding her bike and working on word puzzle books.