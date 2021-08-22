January 7, 1932-August 19, 2021
ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Lucille A. “Lucy” Garthoff, 89, of Elk Run Heights, died on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital.
Lucille was born on January 7, 1932 in New Hampton, the daughter of Ora and Luella (Ross) Curtis.
She married Eugene “Jim” Garthoff on January 27, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Lucille was a housekeeper at Allen Hospital, retiring in 1992.
She was a collector of dolls, hummingbirds, and shells that she would pick up on the beach where she and Jim wintered on South Padre Island. She loved to fish with her family, especially for blue gills, at the cabin in Star Lake, Minnesota. She enjoyed making ceramics, embroidery, riding her bike and working on word puzzle books.
Survived by her husband, Eugene Garthoff of Elk Run Heights; five children, Rick (Sharon) Garthoff of Evansdale, Debra (Joseph) Backes, Susan Good both of Waterloo, Jolene (Jeff) Scarbrough of Evansdale, and Michael (Paula) Garthoff of Terrell, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Heather (John) Schaefer of La Porte City, Phillip (Sommer Tovar) Garthoff of Evansdale, Jason (Alisha Sawitsky) Backes of Wichita, Kansas, Tasha Good of Mason City, DJ (Staci) Good of Indianola, Shawna (Jamie) Kuehl of Raymond, Sarah (Matt Mangrich) Scarbrough of Gilbertville, Shane (Allison) Garthoff of Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer (Justin White) Garthoff of Mansfield, Texas; and sister-in-law, Marlys Timmer of Elk Run Heights.
Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Howard and Jerome Curtis; and four sisters, Sandra Curtis, Verna Davis, Arlene Peterson, and Delores Flege.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Kearns. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
