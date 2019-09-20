Lucie Rathert

That vivacious redhead from Texas, Lucie Van Metre Rathert, 91, nee Lucy Neva Chapman, died peacefully August 20 in Austin, Texas, where she lived since 2012.
Lucie lived independently with her cat Tigger until entering the hospital in early July.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Lucie graduated from Alamo Heights HS and attended Trinity University. She moved to Waterloo in 1950 and soon after married (the future) Judge Peter Van Metre. The couple raised three boys and many dogs before parting ways in the early 1970s. Lucie went on to a career as an interior designer then as a Certified Kitchen Designer. After a decades long courtship, she married local attorney Jack Rathert in 2009. The highlight each year for Lucie and Jack was their summer trip to Colorado. Lucie loved art, Mexico, dogs, travel, shopping, her lifelong friends, and her family.
Her sons Joseph Van Metre (Susan; Gainesville, Florida) and Peter Van Metre (Barbara Mahler; Austin, Texas) were by her side during her final weeks. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Laura (Aaron Baum), Emily (Jordan Krinsky), and Sam Van Metre, three great-grandchildren (Mira, Yael, Miles), sister-in-law Jean Wulser. She is preceded in death by her son Charlie Van Metre, parents Joe and Lela Chapman, brother Joe Charles Chapman, and husband Jack Rathert.
Lucie loved animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (https:/www.arl-iowa.org/), or other charity of your choice.
