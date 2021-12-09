November 23, 1987-December 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Lucas Gerard Wilding, 34, of Waterloo, formerly of Winfield, Missouri, died Saturday, December 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born November 23, 1987 in St. Charles, Missouri, son of Kevin and Anita (Lindsey) Wilding. He married Katharine Elliott on April 25, 2020 in Waterloo.

Lucas graduated from Winfield High School and earned his B.S. degree from Graceland University. He was employed with Menard’s and most recently with Warren Transport, both in Waterloo.

Survivors include: his wife; his children, Elijah Elliott, Colby, Calix and Elliott Wilding; his parents of O’Fallon, Missouri; his siblings, Ryan (Danielle) Wilding of House Springs, Missouri, Lindsey (Patrick Crone) Wilding of O’Fallon, Missouri and Rachael (Clayton) Wehmeier of St. Charles, Missouri; his father and mother-in-law, Scott and Ruth Elliott of Waterloo; his siblings-in-law, Joshua (Beth) Elliott of Omaha, Nebraska, Thomas (Pam) Elliott of Hudson and Amy (Trent) Duniven of Cedar Falls; and 11 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Francis and Lovenia Wilding; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Betty Lindsey; two uncles, Leon Wilding and Dave Lindsey; and his aunt, Sherry Lindsey.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to service time.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com