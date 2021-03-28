December 15, 1987—March 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Lucas David Knebel, 33, of Cedar Falls passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from a sudden illness. He was born on December 15th, 1987 in Waterloo, son of Dave and Patti Knebel. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2006, and later from Iowa State University in 2011 with a Liberal Arts Degree and a minor in Philosophy. Since 2013, Luke has served as a valuable member of the Credit Union Support Team as a Service Administration Specialist at Cuna Mutual Group in Waverly.

Luke was always seeking a deeper understanding of life through discourse and literature. He had an appreciation for music and the arts and enjoyed playing guitar, reading, and writing, being outdoors, and spending time with close friends. Luke liked playing video games and board games alike and would hardly ever miss out on an opportunity to play with friends. He loved his dog, Raylee, who he adopted from the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Luke will forever be remembered for his trustworthiness, constant pursuit of knowledge, and for his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends.