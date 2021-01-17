July 6, 1957—January 11, 2020

Luanne Haasis, 63, passed away on Monday January 11th, at Bartles in Waverly while under the care of hospice.

Luanne Marie Abben was born July 6th, 1957, in Waterloo to Louis and Marilyn (Wheeler) Abben. She grew up in Washburn and attended Waterloo schools. Luanne graduated from West in 1975 and from Hawkeye in 1977. Luanne was united in marriage to John Haasis on September 2nd, 1978, at Calvary Bible Church in Washburn. They made their home in Cedar Falls and later moved to Waverly.

She worked 20+ years at Foster’s Inc. and later at the Waverly Wal-Mart.

Luanne liked garage sales, auctions, and reading. She moved into Bartles in 2016.

Luanne is survived by her husband, John of Waverly; sister, Cindy Abben of Waverly; and many more family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

She has been cremated with no services at this time. A memorial service will be later this year.