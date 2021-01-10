 Skip to main content
Loyd A. Simmons
Loyd A. Simmons

January 11, 1945—January 8, 2021

Loyd A. Simmons, 75 passed on January 8, 2021 from complications of lengthy illness. Born January 11, 1945 to Wilbur and Mildred Simmons in Waterloo. Survived by 2 brothers Wayne of Denver, IA and Gary of CF and a sister, Veda of Waterloo. Married to Karen J Benzer October 13,1979. She survives him along with a son, Steven and a daughter, Tammy. Step son Jim Gonzales and a step daughter, Jennifer Saddoris along with several (step) grandchildren and (step) great grandchildren. Preceded by his parents, 3 brothers and a sister; Ralph, Donald, John and Zola Walker.

