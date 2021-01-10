Loyd A. Simmons, 75 passed on January 8, 2021 from complications of lengthy illness. Born January 11, 1945 to Wilbur and Mildred Simmons in Waterloo. Survived by 2 brothers Wayne of Denver, IA and Gary of CF and a sister, Veda of Waterloo. Married to Karen J Benzer October 13,1979. She survives him along with a son, Steven and a daughter, Tammy. Step son Jim Gonzales and a step daughter, Jennifer Saddoris along with several (step) grandchildren and (step) great grandchildren. Preceded by his parents, 3 brothers and a sister; Ralph, Donald, John and Zola Walker.