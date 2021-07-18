November 29, 1940-July 14, 2021
WATERLOO-Lowell Maurer, 80 of Waterloo, died July 14, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born on November 29, 1940 in Waterloo, the son of Clair and Eileen Teisinger-Maurer. He graduated from Dunkerton High school in 1959. Lowell married Darlene Metzger on December 13, 1964 in Elgin, Iowa. He was a truck driver for Steward trucking company in Cedar Falls and later retired from H and W Motor Express in Waterloo. He was a member of Fairbank Methodist Church, and was a long time member of the Waterhawks Ski team. Lowell loved boating, woodworking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Lowell is survived by wife, Darlene of Waterloo; daughter, Brenda (Randy) Hagenow of Readlyn; son, Dean Maurer of Cedar Falls; 2 grandchildren, Tarissa (Gary) Ollendieck of Fredrika, and Garett Hagenow of Readlyn; brother Gene (Carolyn) Maurer of Waterville; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Dennis Maurer, and a niece Cathy (Gary) Wright.
Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
Public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home
A public Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 20,2021 at Grovehill Cemetery in rural Readlyn.
