WATERLOO-Lowell Maurer, 80 of Waterloo, died July 14, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born on November 29, 1940 in Waterloo, the son of Clair and Eileen Teisinger-Maurer. He graduated from Dunkerton High school in 1959. Lowell married Darlene Metzger on December 13, 1964 in Elgin, Iowa. He was a truck driver for Steward trucking company in Cedar Falls and later retired from H and W Motor Express in Waterloo. He was a member of Fairbank Methodist Church, and was a long time member of the Waterhawks Ski team. Lowell loved boating, woodworking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.