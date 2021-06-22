Lowell Eugene Granneman

Lowell was born on February 9, 1931, in Hawkeye, Iowa, the son of William and Frieda (Kaeppel) Granneman. He was raised in Hawkeye where he was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and in 1948, graduated from Hawkeye High School. Lowell then worked for John C. Miller Construction in Waterloo, Iowa. On April 10, 1952, Lowell entered the United States Army serving in Japan and Korea with the 56th Amphibious Tank and Tractor Battalion as a mechanic. On September 7, 1952, Lowell was united in marriage to Bonnie Edgar at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Lowell was honorably discharged on March 13, 1954. He then went to Wartburg College and worked part time for Bob Ramker Construction. In 1957, Lowell started working at John Deere in Waterloo where he worked for thirty-one years, retiring in 1988.