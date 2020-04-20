Lowell E. Dreier, Jr.

Lowell Eugene “Bud” Dreier, Jr., age 68, of Amana, passed away in his home, Thursday, April 16, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Interment was in the Main Amana Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial fund has been established.

Bud is survived by his children Chris (Kimberly) Dreier, of Center Point and Holly (Matt) Hastings, of Marion; his sister Judy Haynes; and four grandchildren Ashton, Brieanna, Brandon and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Karen Dreier and Sharon Bavin.

Bud was born May 14, 1951, in Waterloo, the son of Lowell Sr. and Mary (Petalous) Dreier. He graduated from Waterloo West High School. Following graduation, he married Cheryl Russell and of this union they were blessed with two children. Bud was a small business owner of 30 years, owning Midwest Leather and the Village Store Fudge Factory, in Amana. He loved living in Amana and in previous years was the organizer of the May Fest and October Fest parades. Bud had a passion for carpentry and could make almost anything. He was a very generous man and family was very important to him. They all shared many memories working along side him at his stores in Amana.