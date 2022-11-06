January 16, 2001-November 01, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Lovelle Cortez Banks, Jr., 21, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, 11/1/2022 in Iowa City. He was born 1/16/2001, in Waterloo, son of Renee Duckworth & Lovelle (Arnela) Banks, Sr. Lovelle graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2019. He is survived by his parents; and his siblings: Aireonna (twin sister), Dominique and Mya Banks. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11, 2022, with Visitation the evening prior from 5-7:00 pm both at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories. Full Obit/Info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
