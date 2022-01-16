January 13, 2022
Louise Williams, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed January 13th after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Charleston, MS, the daughter of Sydney and Carrie Gardner. After her mother passed away her father remarried another remarkable women, Callula Kincaid, who cherished Louise and her five brothers: Sydney Jr. (Son), Robert (Bud), Richard (Pig), Albert and James. Additionally, the siblings were blessed to gain three sisters: Mattie, Mary (Sister) and Geneva.
Louise leaves behind three children: Roy Dawson, Phyllis Dawson, and Henry (Jay) Williams, Jr.; four grandchildren: Shanelle and Amber Dawson, Natalie and Elliott Williams, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Her husband, Henry Williams preceded her in death.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11am (viewing at 10am) at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St., Waterloo, IA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.