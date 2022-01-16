Louise Williams, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed January 13th after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Charleston, MS, the daughter of Sydney and Carrie Gardner. After her mother passed away her father remarried another remarkable women, Callula Kincaid, who cherished Louise and her five brothers: Sydney Jr. (Son), Robert (Bud), Richard (Pig), Albert and James. Additionally, the siblings were blessed to gain three sisters: Mattie, Mary (Sister) and Geneva.